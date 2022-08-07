Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $31.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on Sierra Wireless in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of SWIR opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63.

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $172.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.34 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth about $63,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

