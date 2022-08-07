Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SASI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03, reports. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. Sigma Labs had a negative net margin of 718.15% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%.
Sigma Labs Stock Down 11.4 %
Sigma Labs stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. Sigma Labs has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.26.
