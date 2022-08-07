SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,729 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $1,228,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 26,246 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Ford Motor by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 398,775 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after buying an additional 32,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,267 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of F opened at $15.30 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.74.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

