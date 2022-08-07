SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 298.7% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 106,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 79,676 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 6,530.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 29.9% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 17.7% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ XEL opened at $73.80 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.87.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.90.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

