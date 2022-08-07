Societe Generale Lowers Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) to Sell

Societe Generale lowered shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 255 ($3.12) to GBX 245 ($3.00) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $310.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGFHY opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $10.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.09%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

