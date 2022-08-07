Soda Coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.43 Million (SOC)

Soda Coin (SOC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Soda Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Soda Coin has traded up 20.7% against the dollar. Soda Coin has a market capitalization of $12.91 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,109.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004354 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00132710 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00034360 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00066788 BTC.

Soda Coin Profile

Soda Coin (SOC) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,883,526,984 coins. Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Soda Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/sodatable. The official website for Soda Coin is www.monstercube.kr/eng.

Buying and Selling Soda Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

