S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Position Boosted by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 190.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up approximately 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 273.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.00.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,291. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $376.65 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $125.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $345.78 and a 200 day moving average of $371.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 25.34%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

