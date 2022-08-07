S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $822,231,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,878,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,266 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $509,023,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 396.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 876,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,825,000 after purchasing an additional 700,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 774.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 714,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,077,000 after purchasing an additional 633,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,291. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S&P Global Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Redburn Partners started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.00.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $376.65 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.