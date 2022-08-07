SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Stake Reduced by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $106,000.

Shares of CWB opened at $69.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.12. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $89.78.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

