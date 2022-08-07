SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Investments & Financial Planning LLC

Investments & Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dentgroup LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 149,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 29,697 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 114,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.2% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 31,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,805 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

