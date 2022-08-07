SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 172,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,188 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $7,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.76. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

