Sperax Hits 1-Day Volume of $299,635.00 (SPA)

Sperax (SPA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Sperax has a total market capitalization of $6.27 million and $299,635.00 worth of Sperax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sperax coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sperax has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,096.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,699.21 or 0.07357054 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00165262 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00021435 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.43 or 0.00265957 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.96 or 0.00740202 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.25 or 0.00611576 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005725 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

SPA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-n hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 13th, 2014. Sperax’s total supply is 4,743,147,065 coins and its circulating supply is 1,298,042,803 coins. The official message board for Sperax is medium.com/sperax. Sperax’s official Twitter account is @SpainCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sperax’s official website is sperax.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SPA is the native utility token for the Sperax blockchain. It fuels the ecosystem and reflects the value of the network. SPA also grants token holders the right to participate in the governance process in the system. “

