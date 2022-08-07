Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.75-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Spire also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.75-3.95 EPS.

Shares of SR stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $72.31. 296,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,032. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.29. Spire has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $79.24.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.58 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spire will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.33.

In other Spire news, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $41,025.27. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $41,025.27. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $228,855. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $164,387.85. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,662.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Spire by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,065,000 after acquiring an additional 572,381 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Spire by 68.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,715,000 after buying an additional 308,550 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 2,941.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 126,500 shares in the last quarter. Coann Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the first quarter worth $9,041,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,212,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,037,000 after purchasing an additional 106,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

