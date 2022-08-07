Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.75-3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.90. Spire also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.75-$3.95 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sidoti cut Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.33.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Price Performance

Shares of SR stock opened at $72.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.29. Spire has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $79.24.

Spire Announces Dividend

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Spire had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Spire’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Spire will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

Insider Activity at Spire

In other news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $164,387.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,662.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $164,387.85. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at $98,662.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $41,025.27. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Spire

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Spire by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Spire by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Spire by 3.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Spire by 50.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.