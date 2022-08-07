Splyt One Day Trading Volume Tops $320,718.00 (SHOPX)

Splyt (SHOPX) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Splyt coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Splyt has a market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $320,718.00 worth of Splyt was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Splyt has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.16 or 0.00647218 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002252 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00014070 BTC.
Splyt Coin Profile
Splyt’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,695,751 coins. Splyt’s official Twitter account is @splytcore.
Buying and Selling Splyt
Receive News & Updates for Splyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splyt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.