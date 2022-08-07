Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives $101.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.00.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.
Sprout Social Trading Up 5.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $61.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.75 and a beta of 1.10. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $145.42.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,175,000 after buying an additional 7,843 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 265,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,112,000 after buying an additional 70,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth $2,938,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sprout Social Company Profile
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
