Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives $101.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Sprout Social Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $61.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.75 and a beta of 1.10. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $145.42.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $333,416.58. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 352,407 shares in the company, valued at $20,548,852.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $42,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,244 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,744.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $333,416.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 352,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,548,852.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,448 shares of company stock worth $4,665,890. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,175,000 after buying an additional 7,843 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 265,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,112,000 after buying an additional 70,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth $2,938,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

