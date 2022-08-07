SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-$2.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion. SPX also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.70-2.85 EPS.

SPX Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE SPXC opened at $59.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.40. SPX has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $68.24.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.90 million. SPX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 10.24%. SPX’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SPX will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 9,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $515,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in SPX during the first quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPX by 57.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPX by 7.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX by 84.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SPX by 4.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

