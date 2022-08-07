Stake DAO (SDT) Trading Down 2.8% This Week

Stake DAO (SDT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Stake DAO has a market capitalization of $455,709.73 and $95,734.00 worth of Stake DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stake DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00002787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stake DAO has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00121389 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00021965 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000636 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001559 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.00290813 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00038455 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00009244 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000142 BTC.
Stake DAO Profile
SDT uses the hashing algorithm. Stake DAO’s total supply is 41,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 708,604 coins. Stake DAO’s official Twitter account is @StakedaoHQ.
Buying and Selling Stake DAO
