Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) PT Raised to GBX 900

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 800 ($9.80) to GBX 900 ($11.03) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STAN. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 780 ($9.56) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.19) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 690 ($8.45) to GBX 730 ($8.94) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 795 ($9.74).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered Stock Up 0.9 %

STAN stock opened at GBX 608 ($7.45) on Wednesday. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of GBX 406.20 ($4.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 641 ($7.85). The company has a market cap of £18.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,085.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 596.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 555.28.

Standard Chartered Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,964.29%.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Shirish Moreshwar Apte purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 630 ($7.72) per share, with a total value of £12,600 ($15,439.28).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.