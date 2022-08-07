Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Acquired by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stantec were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the first quarter worth $72,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth $753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STN. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of STN opened at $48.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.81. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $58.50.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $829.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.14 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1391 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 40.71%.

Stantec Profile

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

