Startek (NYSE:SRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Startek stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. Startek has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $7.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $167.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.39 million. Startek had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 4.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Startek will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Startek by 26.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Startek by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Startek during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Startek by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Startek during the 4th quarter valued at $1,190,000. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

