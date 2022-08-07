Startek (NYSE:SRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Startek Price Performance
Startek stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. Startek has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $7.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $167.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.39 million. Startek had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 4.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Startek will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Startek
StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.
