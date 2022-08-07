Steem 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.42 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001117 BTC on exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $102.72 million and approximately $9.42 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,288.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.78 or 0.00613083 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.48 or 0.00268294 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005033 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00015559 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002610 BTC.
About Steem
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.