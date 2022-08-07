Stephens Boosts Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target to $275.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stephens from $220.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $276.00.

Repligen Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $246.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.91, a P/E/G ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.07. Repligen has a twelve month low of $137.21 and a twelve month high of $327.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.20 and its 200 day moving average is $173.97.

Insider Activity

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,933,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,933,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,874 shares of company stock worth $8,911,739. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repligen

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Repligen by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Repligen during the second quarter worth $790,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 63,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 127,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,660,000 after acquiring an additional 37,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

