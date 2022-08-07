Stephens Reiterates Initiates Rating for ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV)

Stephens reaffirmed their initiates rating on shares of ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ModivCare from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ MODV opened at $105.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. ModivCare has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $211.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.58.

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.77 million. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 26.31% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ModivCare will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MODV. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ModivCare by 217.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,330,000 after purchasing an additional 524,529 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its position in ModivCare by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 659,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,764,000 after purchasing an additional 355,960 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ModivCare by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,551,000 after purchasing an additional 200,617 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its position in ModivCare by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,487,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in ModivCare by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 330,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,094,000 after purchasing an additional 148,191 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

