STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $251.71.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STE. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of STERIS from $248.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $545,919.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,540.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of STERIS

STERIS Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STE. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STE stock opened at $211.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.12. STERIS has a 12 month low of $192.40 and a 12 month high of $255.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83 and a beta of 0.71.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Analysts predict that STERIS will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.11%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

