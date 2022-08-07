StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Antares Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Antares Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial downgraded Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright cut Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.60 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antares Pharma presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.60.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Antares Pharma Price Performance

Shares of ATRS stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The company has a market cap of $955.06 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $41.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRS. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 769.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after buying an additional 2,033,260 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 166.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,045,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after buying an additional 1,903,508 shares during the period. Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $5,523,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,800,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,556,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 311.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,037,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 785,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.