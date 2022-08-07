StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Almaden Minerals from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Almaden Minerals Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 24.27, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 152,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

