StockNews.com Lowers Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

MITK has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Mitek Systems from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.67.

Mitek Systems Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Mitek Systems has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $487.85 million, a P/E ratio of 78.57 and a beta of 0.64.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Mitek Systems’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,224,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 74,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 211,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

