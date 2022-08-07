StockNews.com Lowers Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
Westport Fuel Systems Stock Up 0.8 %
WPRT stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $225.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $5.18.
Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.62 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Westport Fuel Systems
Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.