StockNews.com Lowers Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

WPRT stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $225.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $5.18.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.62 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

