Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 446.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 94,708 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Hills Bancorp makes up approximately 2.3% of Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC owned 0.24% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $206,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 1,274,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $31,474,691.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BHLB opened at $29.00 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 28.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Compass Point cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.