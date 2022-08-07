Streamr Price Reaches $0.0393 on Major Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Streamr has a market capitalization of $30.15 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Streamr has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,253.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004323 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00132307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00035503 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00066924 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com.

Streamr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

