Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Summit Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Summit Midstream Partners Trading Up 7.5 %

NYSE SMLP opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $156.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.56. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SMLP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($9.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.06 million for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 232,509 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 356,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 296,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 191,440 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,970,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 80,214 shares in the last quarter. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

