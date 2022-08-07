SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SXC stock opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $567.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. SunCoke Energy has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $9.82.

SunCoke Energy Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,527 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,684 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy

(Get Rating)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Further Reading

