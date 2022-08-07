SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
Separately, TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.
SunCoke Energy Stock Performance
Shares of SXC stock opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $567.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. SunCoke Energy has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $9.82.
SunCoke Energy Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunCoke Energy
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,527 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,684 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.
About SunCoke Energy
SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunCoke Energy (SXC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.