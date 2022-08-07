SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Performance

SuperCom stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44. SuperCom has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

Get SuperCom alerts:

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative return on equity of 51.03% and a negative net margin of 91.04%. The business had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that SuperCom will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SuperCom

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.18% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.