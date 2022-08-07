Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target Cut to $62.00

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -105.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.22. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surgery Partners

In other Surgery Partners news, insider George Goodwin sold 13,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $544,327.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,011.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,380 shares of company stock worth $1,053,599. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,372,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,296,000 after acquiring an additional 127,067 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.