Susquehanna Boosts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $32.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

UBER has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.63.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.35. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.32% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,129,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $147,351,000 after buying an additional 528,430 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

