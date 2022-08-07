Swiss National Bank Acquires 257,000 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,219,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.44% of Linde worth $709,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde stock opened at $301.97 on Friday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $265.12 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $150.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Linde from €370.00 ($381.44) to €355.00 ($365.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.86.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

