Swiss National Bank Acquires 296,600 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,495,869 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.44% of 3M worth $371,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 16,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 16,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares in the company, valued at $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,956,664 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

3M Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on 3M in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

MMM stock opened at $147.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 12-month low of $125.60 and a 12-month high of $202.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

