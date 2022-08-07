Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,267,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,249,600 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.6% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Swiss National Bank owned 0.44% of Cisco Systems worth $1,018,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 81,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 132,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 34,154 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 33,420 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $186.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.