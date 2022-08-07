Swiss National Bank Buys 124,600 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,051,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.44% of Elevance Health worth $516,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth $34,000. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 118.8% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Elevance Health from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on Elevance Health to $577.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.30.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:ELV opened at $475.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.14.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 20.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Articles

