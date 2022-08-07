Swiss National Bank Buys 301,700 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,418,222 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $463,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Boeing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $188,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Boeing by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $165.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.00 billion, a PE ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.38. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $241.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.45.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

