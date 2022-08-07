Swiss National Bank Buys 451,200 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,799,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 451,200 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 0.8% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,357,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 787,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $281,325,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Mastercard by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 144.4% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 318,982 shares of company stock valued at $105,338,500 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA stock opened at $357.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $345.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.68.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.55.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

