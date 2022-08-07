Swiss National Bank Has $3.98 Billion Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,697,259 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,700 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 2.2% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of Tesla worth $3,984,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Tesla by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total value of $2,527,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,541,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total transaction of $2,527,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,541,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.33, for a total value of $18,933,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,239 shares of company stock valued at $53,099,879 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $864.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.97 billion, a PE ratio of 104.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $743.67 and its 200 day moving average is $841.03. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $620.57 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tesla from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $859.50.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

