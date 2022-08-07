Swiss National Bank Has $741.33 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,851,022 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.43% of QUALCOMM worth $741,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,266,923,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after buying an additional 3,319,939 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,413,000 after buying an additional 2,648,829 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,548,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,400 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,689,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $150.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.27 and its 200-day moving average is $147.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 26.57%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.35.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

