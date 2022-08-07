Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,918,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $590,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $796,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 47.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,418 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 19,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 42,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $199.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.67.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.58.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

