Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,615,348 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,194,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $873,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,503,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Intel by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,029,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.