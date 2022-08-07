Swop (SWOP) Market Cap Reaches $2.84 Million

Swop (SWOP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Swop coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00005038 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Swop has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. Swop has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $23,551.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.20 or 0.00620346 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002251 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00013986 BTC.
Swop Coin Profile
Swop’s total supply is 2,503,583 coins and its circulating supply is 2,423,292 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi.
Swop Coin Trading
