Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Insider Purchases £132,300 in Stock

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) insider Michael Willome bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of £132,300 ($162,112.49).

Synthomer Price Performance

Synthomer stock opened at GBX 188.20 ($2.31) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18. The company has a market capitalization of £879.53 million and a PE ratio of 392.08. Synthomer plc has a 12 month low of GBX 182.30 ($2.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 570.50 ($6.99). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 246.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 286.59.

Get Synthomer alerts:

Synthomer Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synthomer Company Profile

Several brokerages have commented on SYNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Synthomer from GBX 430 ($5.27) to GBX 350 ($4.29) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Synthomer from GBX 350 ($4.29) to GBX 275 ($3.37) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 323 ($3.96) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 445.50 ($5.46).

(Get Rating)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.