Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) & Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Head-To-Head Review

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) and Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.3% of Sovos Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sovos Brands and Tate & Lyle’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sovos Brands $719.19 million 2.22 $1.92 million ($0.36) -44.03 Tate & Lyle $1.88 billion 2.09 $322.33 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Tate & Lyle has higher revenue and earnings than Sovos Brands.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sovos Brands and Tate & Lyle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sovos Brands 0 0 12 0 3.00 Tate & Lyle 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sovos Brands currently has a consensus target price of $17.73, suggesting a potential upside of 11.84%. Given Sovos Brands’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sovos Brands is more favorable than Tate & Lyle.

Profitability

This table compares Sovos Brands and Tate & Lyle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sovos Brands -4.47% 9.21% 3.97% Tate & Lyle N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sovos Brands beats Tate & Lyle on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands. The company sells its products principally to retail outlets and wholesale distributors, including traditional supermarkets, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, wholesalers, specialty food distributors, military commissaries, and non-food outlets, such as drug store chains, dollar stores, and e-commerce retailers. Sovos Brands, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The company offers texturants; nutritive sweeteners, such as high fructose corn syrup and dextrose; health and wellness ingredients; and stabilizers. It also provides industrial starches for paper, packaging, and industrial adhesives; acidulants, such as citric acid; and commodities comprising corn gluten feed and meal for animal nutrition, as well as corn oil and ethanol. In addition, the company engages in the treasury and insurance businesses; and provision of research and development services. Tate & Lyle PLC was incorporated in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

