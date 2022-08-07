TD Securities Boosts Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$41.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DFY. Cormark lowered their target price on Definity Financial from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on Definity Financial to C$39.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Definity Financial from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Definity Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.60.

Definity Financial Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.42. Definity Financial has a one year low of C$26.00 and a one year high of C$39.43.

Definity Financial Cuts Dividend

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$790.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Definity Financial will post 2.1199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.97%.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

